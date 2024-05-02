ICON Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, ICON has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $218.88 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 992,268,614 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 992,265,725.4972034 with 992,265,215.5528102 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21373537 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $7,652,926.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

