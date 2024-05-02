Audius Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market cap of $206.61 million and $4.91 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,256,319,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,224,749,415 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

