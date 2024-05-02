Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.06 or 0.00006891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $148.16 million and $64,049.77 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.03558296 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $132,730.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

