Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $509,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BN opened at $40.98 on Thursday. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BN. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

