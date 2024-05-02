PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.73.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

