Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.89-0.95 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.890-0.950 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -436.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

