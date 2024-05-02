Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.89-0.95 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.890-0.950 EPS.
Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69.
Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -436.32%.
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
