Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Has $277,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in CSX were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.88 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

Read Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.