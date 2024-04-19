CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 12.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.88 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

