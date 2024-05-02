Azenta (AZTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Azenta has set its FY24 guidance at $0.19 to $0.29 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.190-0.290 EPS.
Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.86 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. On average, analysts expect Azenta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Azenta Stock Up 0.1 %
Azenta stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.14. 42,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,693. Azenta has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.06 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZTA
About Azenta
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Azenta
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.