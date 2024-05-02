Azenta (AZTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Azenta has set its FY24 guidance at $0.19 to $0.29 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.190-0.290 EPS.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.86 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. On average, analysts expect Azenta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Up 0.1 %

Azenta stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.14. 42,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,693. Azenta has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.06 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZTA

About Azenta

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.