Barclays Increases Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Price Target to $78.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.78.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $71.59 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.99.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

