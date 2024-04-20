B. Riley Weighs in on Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ECO)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in a research report issued on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okeanis Eco Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Okeanis Eco Tankers’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

ECO opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46.

Okeanis Eco Tankers ( NYSE:ECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $1,250,000.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a tanker company, engages in the ownership, chartering and operation of oil tanker vessels worldwide. The company also provides various shipping services, such as technical support, maintenance, and insurance consulting services. It operates a fleet of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.

