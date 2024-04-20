Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LILAK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,765,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,664,000 after buying an additional 1,397,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,638,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,688,000 after buying an additional 662,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,452,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,111,000 after buying an additional 131,796 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,268,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,930,000 after buying an additional 149,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,096,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $7.26 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 106,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $747,231.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,827,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,705,021.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 106,900 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $747,231.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,827,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,705,021.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,220,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,512. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

