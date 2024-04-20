Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $8,326,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY traded down $19.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $726.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $369.76 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $763.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $659.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.