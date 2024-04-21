Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $196.35 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 99,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 150,826 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares during the period. 41.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

