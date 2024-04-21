Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

Shares of TRT opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.72. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $8.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trio-Tech International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trio-Tech International during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Featured Stories

