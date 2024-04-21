Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Price Performance
Shares of TRT opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.72. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $8.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.17%.
About Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
