FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.80. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 300 shares.

FalconStor Software Trading Up 2.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter. FalconStor Software had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

