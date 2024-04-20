Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 4,550 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the third quarter valued at about $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in CRH in the third quarter valued at about $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in CRH by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,576,000 after acquiring an additional 103,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CRH by 1,136.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in CRH in the third quarter valued at about $418,653,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,030,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.99. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

CRH Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.