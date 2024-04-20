Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.75. Roma Green Finance shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 64,839 shares.

Roma Green Finance Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10.

About Roma Green Finance

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services.

