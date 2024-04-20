Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,971,000 after buying an additional 44,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,054,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,297,000 after buying an additional 197,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,465,000 after buying an additional 46,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,790,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,473,000 after buying an additional 107,499 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.76. 1,576,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,278. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.33 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.77.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

