SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,147,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 3,870,988 shares.The stock last traded at $45.38 and had previously closed at $45.66.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

