Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,364,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 4,679,499 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 83.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enovix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,928,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,871,000 after acquiring an additional 513,508 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,556,000 after buying an additional 540,399 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enovix by 2,228.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,253 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enovix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 55,157 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

