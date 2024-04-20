First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Trading Down 0.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $27.81. Approximately 608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
