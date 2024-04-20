Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Trading Up 1.9%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 36,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 47,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from $1.75 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Orezone Gold Price Performance

About Orezone Gold

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

