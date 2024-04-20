Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Trading Up 1.9%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 36,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 47,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from $1.75 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
Orezone Gold Price Performance
About Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
