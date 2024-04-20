Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Trading Down 7.5%

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Vienna Insurance Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Austria and internationally. The company offers motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage and liability insurance products.

