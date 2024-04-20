Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Up 2.0 %

HIFS stock opened at $170.63 on Wednesday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $147.01 and a one year high of $230.77. The firm has a market cap of $366.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 533.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,060.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

