Comparing VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) & Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 92.44% 108.69% 108.69% Crescent Energy 2.84% 13.30% 2.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VOC Energy Trust and Crescent Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Energy 0 1 5 1 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Crescent Energy has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 48.13%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Crescent Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $16.46 million N/A $15.22 million $0.90 6.78 Crescent Energy $2.38 billion 0.83 $67.61 million $1.29 8.50

Crescent Energy has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust. VOC Energy Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. VOC Energy Trust pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crescent Energy pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats VOC Energy Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including the Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Utica, and Rockies in the United States. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

