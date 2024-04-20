Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Lifted to Buy at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Generation Income Properties Price Performance
Shares of GIPR opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.18. Generation Income Properties has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Generation Income Properties Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Income Properties
About Generation Income Properties
Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.
