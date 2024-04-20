Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Lifted to Buy at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Generation Income Properties Price Performance

Shares of GIPR opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.18. Generation Income Properties has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Generation Income Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Income Properties

About Generation Income Properties

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GIPR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.68% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

