Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Rating Reiterated by Jonestrading

Jonestrading restated their hold rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a $25.60 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

DCPH stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.20. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

