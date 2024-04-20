Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $215.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price target of $227.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $194.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,644,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,373 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,693,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,613,467,000 after acquiring an additional 994,681 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

