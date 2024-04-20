Hop Protocol (HOP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $77,827.97

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $77,827.97 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

