Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,457 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,934,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 36.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,668,000 after buying an additional 810,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after buying an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 114.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after buying an additional 537,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.83. 925,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. Stephens raised their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $768,427.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,782,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $51,977.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,419.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $768,427.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,782,713.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,583 shares of company stock valued at $16,611,943 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

