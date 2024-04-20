CNB Bank Has $261,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CNB Bank decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,916,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,241. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.