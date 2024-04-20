iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,769 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $613,391,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.15. 2,831,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,943. The stock has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.23 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.41 and its 200 day moving average is $305.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

