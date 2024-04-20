Monero Price Tops $117.70 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $117.70 or 0.00183343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.17 billion and $39.13 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,194.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.73 or 0.00761323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00129023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00041568 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00047573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00105014 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,426,092 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.