Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PayPal by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $62.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.