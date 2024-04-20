WP Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in CF Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CF Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $79.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,081. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.47.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

