Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Vaccitech worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vaccitech in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Vaccitech in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vaccitech by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vaccitech in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 26.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Vaccitech Stock Down 7.4 %

Vaccitech stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,643. Vaccitech plc has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $96.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.40.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.