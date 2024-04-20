CNB Bank Buys Shares of 250 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

CNB Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $122.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,183,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,533. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.72. The company has a market cap of $550.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.664 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.