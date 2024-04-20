Zhang Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVUV. Cowa LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 5,661,363 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 752.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,673,000 after buying an additional 207,433 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $88.06 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $94.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

