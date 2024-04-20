ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 1,006 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 8,961.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $169.82. 4,693,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,936,782. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.29 and its 200 day moving average is $207.16. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.53 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 134.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.