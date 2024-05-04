Monero Price Hits $123.70 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $123.70 or 0.00196453 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $53.25 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,971.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.07 or 0.00741770 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00130309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00055786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00103502 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,431,933 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

