Centamin’s (CEY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 150 ($1.87) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Centamin Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.59) on Thursday. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 77.25 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 132.80 ($1.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,125.00, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.