DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.64.

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DKS opened at $195.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $225.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.12.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

