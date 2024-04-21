J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $156,481,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $237.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.09 and its 200-day moving average is $233.73. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

