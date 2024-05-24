Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IGI opened at $16.79 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

