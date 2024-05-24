Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.080–0.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.400 EPS.
Amer Sports Price Performance
Amer Sports stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amer Sports Company Profile
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
