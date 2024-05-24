Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.080–0.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.400 EPS.

Amer Sports stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

