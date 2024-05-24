Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Modiv Industrial has a payout ratio of 261.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

Get Modiv Industrial alerts:

Modiv Industrial Stock Performance

MDV opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. Modiv Industrial has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $19.12.

Insider Activity

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. Modiv Industrial had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Modiv Industrial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $62,191.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,096,563.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,045 shares of company stock valued at $15,597 and have sold 5,953 shares valued at $101,438. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Modiv Industrial in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on MDV

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.