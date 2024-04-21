Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $193.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $122,301,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $92,083,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,165,000 after buying an additional 509,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,108,000 after buying an additional 474,672 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA opened at $186.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $133.13 and a 12 month high of $196.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

