Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives $13.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of SRAD opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.36 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,492,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after acquiring an additional 830,887 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 42,310 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

