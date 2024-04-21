OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPALGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OPAL shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

OPAL opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $808.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.52. OPAL Fuels has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPALGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,588,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $7,816,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,611,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 383,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 172,360 shares during the period. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

